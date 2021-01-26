First OnePlus 9 Pro images leak! Details

The next top smartphone of the OnePlus line appeared for the first time in images. It is the OnePlus 9 Pro, which had two photos published by the Chinese website ITHome.

The photos appear to have been taken on public transport, but the “leak” character is suspicious: they are of high quality and proximity, showing the device in full and in detail from both angles.

Anyway, the visual matches with rendering visuals previously released by other sources: there are two larger sensors that stand out, in addition to two smaller ones. At the front, you can see that the selfie camera is housed in a discreet hole in the upper left corner of the display.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro models should be presented in March 2021. The expectation is that they will already bring the “great leap in quality of cameras” promised by the CEO in January, in addition to eventual fruits of the research and developed partnership established with Oppo.