First Official Information About Final Fantasy XVI

Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy XVI, shared the first information about the world and characters of the game. The company also released a promotional video for the game.

Japanese video game studio Square Enix is ​​currently working on Final Fantasy XVI, its new game to be released for PlayStation 5. The studio has published the game’s website and shared some promotional materials as of today in order to provide preliminary information about Final Fantasy XVI to gamers.

Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy XVI, shared preliminary information about the world and the characters the game will present with an article he wrote on the PlayStation Blog. According to Yoshida’s statements, Final Fantasy XVI will be officially announced in 2021, but we have the opportunity to get a lot of information about the game until then.

Final Fantasy XVI will take place in a country called Valisthea, covered in sparkling crystal mountains called Mother Crystals. The country has witnessed many wars for Mother Crystals in the past, during which the nations of the Grand Duchy of Rosaria, the Holy Sanbreque Empire, the Waloed Kingdom, the Dhalmekian Republic and the Iron Kingdom were able to rise. Although a reluctant peace has been made between nations after the wars, this peace is broken with the emergence of Blight.

Clive Rosfield will appear as the main character of the game. The first son of the Archduke of Rosaria, Clive is also a shield protecting his brother, the ruler of the Phoenix. Brother Joshua Rosfield is the phoenix dominant, a fire eikon as well as ruler of the Phoenix, and he has given his brother Clive some of his ability to control fire for his shield mission.

There will also be Jill Warrick alongside Clive Rosfield and Joshua Rosfield. Originally from the Northern Territories, Warrick was taken by the Grand Duchy of Rosaria as part of an oath of allegiance to the Grand Duchy of Rosaria and spent his childhood with the Rosfield brothers.

It seems that Final Fantasy XVI promises no less than the previous games in the series, and gamers who have played previous games will also face the Eikons and Dominants with whom they are so familiar. To learn more about the game, you can visit the Final Fantasy XVI website and watch the promotional video below.

Final Fantasy XVI ‘Awakening’ trailer



