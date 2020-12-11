First official hints for Realme Watch S Pro

The Realme Watch S smart watch was introduced last month. It seems that the release of the Pro version of the smart watch will not take much time. The first official posts came for the watch, which will be named Realme Watch S Pro.

In the post of Realme’s official social media accounts, there is a visual that says “Get ready to know pro trend setters”; Realme’s CEO for India and Europe also shared a live photo of the clock on his personal Twitter account.

Even though Madhav Sheth’s sharing proves the existence of Realme Watch S Pro; It is easily understood that the Pro version is on the way before this sharing. There is no clear information about the announcement date for now.

Have a look at the Stylish New Pro in town. realme's First Premium & High-end Smartwatch looks super trendy, doesn't it? Share your thoughts with me using #MeetTheProTrendsetters.#realme pic.twitter.com/i0ARnZ6qkK — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) December 9, 2020

A careful look at the photos shared by Sheth reveals that the design is not much different from the Realme Watch S. The round screen, two buttons on the right edge and the rubber strap immediately catch the eye.

The main difference between the Realme Watch S Pro and the standard version is likely to be in the invisible components. Features such as GPS and NFC that are not available in the standard version are expected to be offered to users in the Pro version.



