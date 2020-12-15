First nurse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the USA

The US has begun its vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and a nurse from New York was the first to receive the vaccine.

This Monday a New York nurse named Sandra Lindsay has become the first person to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 in the United States, thus starting the vaccination campaign against the deadly virus, which has killed 299,111 people and infected 16,256,754.

Sandra Lindsay is an intensive care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, in Queens, and the first dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine in the country is in the morning.

Somagnews had previously reported that the Pfizer laboratory, associated with the German BioNTech, expected to have the emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and once authorized the US began the vaccination campaign.

For her part, Lindsay urged Americans to continue to wear face masks and keep a healthy distance while the vaccine is distributed.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel … I encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” Lindsay said at a ceremony that was televised live.

Meanwhile, on her Twitter account, the president, Donald Trump, celebrated the start of the vaccination campaign and wrote “The first vaccine was administered. Congratulations United States! Congratulations to everyone! “.

Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in the US

The vaccine, developed jointly by the American Pfizer and the German BioNTech, making it the first to be approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be used in the largest vaccination campaign in the history of the country.

In the United States, the first to be vaccinated will be medical personnel and nursing home residents, so the first 3 million initial doses began to be transported by truck or plane Sunday from the Pfizer factory in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Breaking: A critical care nurse in Queens, Sandra Lindsay, is the first New Yorker to be vaccinated in a non-trial capacity after the first doses of Pfizer’s vial arrived at Northwell Health this morning. “It didn’t feel any different from taking any other vaccine,” Lindsay said. pic.twitter.com/KSaYEQUTHE — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) December 14, 2020

All are carefully packed in dry ice to ensure they stay in freezing temperatures so they don’t lose their effectiveness.

More Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will come out each week and in a few days the FDA will evaluate the possibility of approving another version of the vaccine, manufactured by Moderna Inc.



