First NBA 2K21 trailer for the new generation of consoles

The trailer runs at 4K and 60fps and has an amazing level of detail. For PS5 and Xbox Series X. 2K has just unveiled the first new-generation trailer for NBA 2K21, which is a different version than the current consoles. And we attest that it is so. The title, scheduled for next November, shows technical muscle captured directly from Playstation 5.

It is a game created from scratch to take advantage of the power of the new machines and will arrive on November 10 to Series X and S and on November 12 in the Sony console. In the case of Spain, the departure for the game is expected on 19, when the console goes on sale.

In a statement in a statement, Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts, relates the following: “Never before have we been able to offer this level of visual fidelity and realism in a video game.” to this he adds that “NBA 2K21 is the title that best fulfills the promise of the new generation: truly revolutionary graphics, priceless load times, new features, and a gameplay that is only possible on new generation hardware.”



