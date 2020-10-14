First Motion Control Headband NeoRhythm

The technological headband NeoRhythm, which was launched last year, has become part of a great scientific research. Scientists will get answers to some questions about pulsed electromagnetic field therapy technology, with data from people using this headband. Experts have already obtained the consent of 1,500 people.

A technology company called MDCN announced a headband called NeoRhythm in 2019. This headband has attracted attention by holding the title of being the first motion-controlled headband in the world that has proven effective for neurostimulation techniques. In fact, the company was able to sell this headband to 8,000 people around the world within a year. This product has now become part of one of the most comprehensive scientific research in history.

As a matter of fact, MDCN was not very hopeful when launching the NeoRhythm project. The company had already started a crowdfunding campaign and demanded $ 25,000 for the project to be sustained. But the interest people showed in this interest raised $ 1.7 million in donations. NeoRhythm, which has turned into a product thanks to these donations, will now facilitate the work of scientists with the data obtained from consumers who use these products.

NeoRhythm, this is how it looks

NeoRhythm is a motion-sensitive headband that uses pulsed electromagnetic field therapy technology (PEMF). The function of the product sends some rhythmic pulses to the brain after it is attached to the head. These impulses, harmless to the human body, force the brain to take action for an event. So, using this headband, you can adjust your sleep pattern, relieve your body aches or focus more on what you are doing. Of course, it is possible to increase these examples.

The number of headbands using pulsed electromagnetic field therapy technology is very few. In addition, there is a lot of research that needs to be done regarding this new treatment method. The scientists, who continue their work within the European BION Institute and Frontier Science, which serves in the USA, decided to carry out a comprehensive study by using their choices in favor of NeoRhythm.

According to the statements, scientists will try to find answers to questions about how PEMF is effective in different conditions, what frequency the brain needs best for an event, and what effects this treatment technology has in the long term, through people who use NeoRhythm. Moreover, scientists have already obtained the consent of 1,500 people. This means NeoRhythm will mediate the most comprehensive PEMF research in the world.

Meanwhile, NeoRhythm, which turned into a product with a crowdfunding campaign, can now be purchased on the company’s own website. The company has set prices of $ 309 for consumers who want to buy one of this product and $ 539 for consumers who want to buy two.



