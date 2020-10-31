First models with Intel Iris Xe Max revealed

The first models with Intel Iris Xe Max were announced. The new graphics unit developed by Intel for notebook computers aims at low power consumption. With the low power consumption, computers operating on battery power will be used for a long time.

The models that will be released with this hardware have 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake processors. This series, which is the latest generation Intel mobile processors, will also have the latest generation graphics unit. There have been reports of working for this video card before.

Models with Intel Iris Xe Max

Intel announced that the models with the graphics card in question are from 3 companies. However, there is information about the features of the graphics card. In this information, 1.65 GHz operating speed, 10 nm SuperFin fabrication process, LPDDR4 4 GB memory and PCI Express 4.0 show itself. On the other hand, the video card supports 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz with HDMI and eDP and 7680 x 4320 @ 60Hz with DisplayPort.

Acer, Dell and ASUS announced for models with Intel Iris Xe Max supporting DirectX 12.1 and OpenGL 4.6. Looking at the names of the models, the Acer Swift 3X, Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 and ASUS VivoBook Flip TP470 show itself. As mentioned above, 11th generation Intel mobile processors are used in all three models.

Among the first models, only the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is on sale. It is stated that the other two models will meet with users in the near future.

It was stated in the promotion made for the graphics card that it was aimed to develop a portable system for content producers. It was stated that the prominent feature of the thin and light notebook computers is easy to use.

In the announcement, it was also stated that 1080p quality games can be played with the graphics card.



