First minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home released

Sony and Marvel have released the first minute of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will hit theaters this Friday.

Sony and Marvel duo released the first 1 minute of the movie after the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailers, which will be released on Friday, December 17th. As we can see, the new production of the series continues where we left off in the last scene of its predecessor.

Spider-Man: No Way Home plot

After Mysterio publicly reveals the identity of our superhero in the final scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the final episode of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker enlists Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange for help.



However, while trying to use a spell to erase everyone’s memory, the two accidentally open the door to the multiverse. After that, Peter Parkers and super villains from other parallel universes welcome us.

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch lead the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, while returning MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J.B. We see Smoove and Benedict Wong.



The movie also features the previous Spider-Man villain Doctor Octopus starring Alfred Molina, the Green Goblin starring Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, and Electro starring Jamie Foxx. feedback will be included.

Even before the first trailer for the movie was released, it was confirmed that the three series will be based directly on the events of its predecessor. However, even the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home aired offers us an exciting perspective on the chaos to come.

What do you think about this subject? Don’t forget to share your views with us in the comments!