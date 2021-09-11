First Million-Dollar NFT Sale in Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) blockchain sees million-dollar NFT sale for the first time

Blockchain firm Moonrock Capital has acquired one of the Degenerate Ape Academy NFTs for 5,980 SOLs ($1.1 million).

NFT named Degen Ape #7225 is the 13th rarest species in the collection, according to HowRare.is.

Although there was Degen Ape #1674 in Solana, which sold for 7,000 SOL before, it did not manage to exceed the $ 1 million mark due to the value of SOL at that time. Degen Ape #7225, on the other hand, exceeded the 1 million dollar threshold for the first time.

NFTs continue to evolve. NFT sales, most of which took place on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain in the first place, started to shift to other platforms due to high fees. Solana seems to have had her fair share of that too.

The price of Solana’s native token SOL also continues to rise. The asset, which managed to exceed $ 200 in less than a week from $ 100 value, has also solidified its place among the top 10 cryptos. The asset is trading at $187.54 at the time of writing, according to Coinmarketcap data.