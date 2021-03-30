First Mi Notebook Pro 15 with OLED display introduced

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi ended the product launch that it started yesterday. The company, which first introduced the new folding screen Mi Mix Fold model, now announced the Mi Notebook Pro 15 laptop. So what kind of features does this computer offer?

Mi Notebook Pro 15 is the first OLED screen laptop!

The 15.9 mm thick Mi Notebook Pro is the world’s first OLED (E4) screen laptop. This screen was developed by Samsung Display and offers up to 600 nits of brightness. It also supports resolutions up to 3.5K.

The 15.6 inch laptop comes with a 3.5K super retina display OLED display. This screen, with a resolution of 3456 x 2160 pixels, also supports 261 ultra-high PPI density.

Having a narrow frame and full screen design, Mi Notebook Pro stands out with its 93 percent screen / body ratio. Equipped with aluminum material, the computer has a very light structure with a weight of 1.8 kg and a thickness of 15.9 mm.

Equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 interface, Mi Notebook Pro; It also supports dual-channel 4K and single-channel 8K video output. At the same time, the computer has excellent speed data transmission at 40GBps.

In terms of performance, Xiaomi’s new laptop is powered by the 11th generation Intel H35 chipset, powered by MX450 discrete graphics. On the other hand, the computer has three configurations;