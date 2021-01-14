First major update for Cyberpunk 2077 arriving in 10 days

A month has passed since the release of Cyberpunk 2077, which was published and developed by CD Projekt RED. Although the game reached huge sales figures in this process, the reactions to the game in the game world grew like an avalanche. However, despite the reactions to date, Cyberpunk 2077 has not received a major update. This situation increased the reactions to the game and CD Projekt RED. However, CD Projekt RED continued to make statements in order to be able to forgive himself. Today (on January 14, 2021) a post was made on Cyberpunk 2077’s official Twitter account. The post also includes information about the game’s road map and course.

In the shared video, Marcin Iwinski, co-founder of CD Projekt RED, issued an apology. In the shared video, Iwinski stated that the developer team should not be blamed for the gap between the console and PC versions of the game. He then said that he and the management were chiefly responsible for the game’s release decision.

The video made by Marcin Iwinski states the following: “When I started working for CD Projekt RED 25 years ago, one of our founding principles was to have honest and direct communication with the players. You trusted us and bought the game with pre-order. While the game received good reviews and feedback on the PC side, the console version was far from meeting the standards. I and the management team are extremely sorry for this situation; This is the reason we posted this video. Please don’t blame the team that developed the game, they are extremely talented people. We, as the administration, made the final decision of the game. ”

“There has been no change in our plans to support Cyberpunk 2077 in the long term. Right now, our first goal is to focus on updates that will bring major editing and improvement to the game. Next, we will focus on DLCs. In 2021, new generation console owners will be able to upgrade the game to the next generation version free of charge. We are planning this to come in the second half of 2021. ”

CD Projekt RED has greatly lost the players’ trust. But it seems the company is determined to do whatever it can to regain that trust. Cyberpunk 2077 major updates, scheduled to be released in the future, will tell how much will fix the game.