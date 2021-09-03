First look at WhatsApp’s iPad app!

Developing a special application for iPad users, WhatsApp plans to launch it with the Multi-Device 2.0 feature.

The popular instant messaging application WhatsApp, as it is known, does not yet have official support for the iPad. The platform, which only has its main application on mobile devices, will soon solve this situation with its multi-device feature. Users will connect WhatsApp to any device they want, regardless of computer or tablet. Messaging will be possible without the need for an internet connection.

Known for revealing the innovations that will come to WhatsApp in advance, WABetaInfo shared details on how to use the messaging service on iPad. According to the statement, WhatsApp will continue to work even if the main phone is offline. However, there are some limitations at this point.

WhatsApp will release iPad app in the future

The platform owned by Facebook has rolled up its sleeves for Multi-Device 2.0. With the feature under development, the WhatsApp application for iPad is also expected to be released simultaneously. When Multi-Device 2.0 becomes available, users will only need to sync WhatsApp on iPhone to iPad once. Afterwards, messages can be exchanged on the tablet even if the phone is turned off or there is no internet connection.



WhatsApp’s iPad app

WABetaInfo arrived early on WhatsApp for iPad. He also shared a screenshot and stated that it will be available in a future update with Multi-Device 2.0.

WhatsApp multi-device won’t support some features

According to WhatsApp’s statement, the multi-device feature will not support some functions. It remains unclear whether these will work for a lifetime or temporarily. When the beta process is completed and stable, we will see and try it much better.

Here are the features that don’t work: