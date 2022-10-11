First Look at the “Red Dormouse”: Matilda Lutz in the Millenium Media comic book movie

Millennium Media has presented the first frame from the long-awaited comic book film “Red Sonya” starring Matilda Lutz (“Revenge”), which is currently being filmed at the Bulgarian studio “Nu Boyana”, and additional filming at the Greek studio “Nu Boyana” is scheduled for the end of the month. .

Red Sonya, based on the sword and sorcery comics of the same name by Dynamite Entertainment, is based on a heroine created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas. While the character is stated as a formidable warrior with a high level of swordsmanship, the details of the plot of the film adaptation are still kept secret.

Lutz was joined by Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan, Michael Bisping, Martin Ford, Eliza Matengu, Manal El Feituri, Katrina Durden and Oliver Trevena.

M. J. Bassett (Solomon Kane) is directing from a script by Joey Soloway (Transparent) and Tasha Huo (Netflix, Tomb Raider). The producers of the Peak are Mark Canton (300, Power), Courtney Solomon (Cake, After), Luke Lieberman on behalf of Red Sonja LLC, Les Weldon from Millennium Media, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Junger and Yariv Lerner, as well as Joe Gatta (Out of the Furnace, Conan the Barbarian). Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and Boaz Davidson are executive producers of Millennium Media, along with Dorothy Canton, Tanner Mobley of Millennium Media, Nick Barrucci on behalf of Dynamite Entertainment, Lathi Grobman and Krista Campbell on behalf of Campbell Grobman Films, Heidi Jo Markel of Eclectic Picture, and Soloway on behalf of Topple.

Millennium is an independent film company known for its work on The Expendables franchise, as well as The Fall of Olympus and The Fall of London, Killer’s Bodyguard and Mechanic: Resurrection. Recent films include “Angel’s Fall” and the Rambo reboot “Rambo: The Last Blood.” Millennium has also previously produced indie series, including Rod Lurie’s Outpost, Tesla starring Ethan Hawke, and Blackbird starring Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet.

Take a look at the art, teasing film of the company “Red Sonya” below.