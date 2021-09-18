First look at Naruto Uzumaki’s new form revealed

In the next episode of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime, Naruto Uzumaki will acquire a new form with greater power.

As planned, episode 216 of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime will premiere on September 19. It is about Ikenie, which translated would come to be Sacrifice.

It is the continuation of the battle between Naruto, Boruto and Sasuke against Isshiki Otsutsuki. Many things happened before this moment was reached.

The fact is that before the premiere of this new installment there is a small advance. But talking about it is …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

Prior to episode 216, a promotional page was published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. There the new transformation of Naruto Uzumaki is revealed to face Isshiki and it is about Baryon Mode.

In a certain part of the text that accompanies the image it is read that the Seventh Hokage “take Kurama’s suggestion and activate a new mode!” So it was the Nine-Tailed Fox that gave him such a tremendous idea.

Another part of the writing mentions “in order to protect Konoha … the three of them go to a different dimension to fight the decisive battle!” It should be noted that this is not the first time that Baryon Mode will appear depicted in the anime.

The intro animation shows it, and the same can be said for the series preview that was released not long ago. So his presence in the next episode is confirmed to the fans’ pleasure.

Who will sacrifice himself in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

Despite the fact that Naruto will have a new form, and consequently, greater power in the Boruto anime, the Sacrifice title of the episode implies that someone is going to have to give their all at the risk of losing their life.

That is something that manga readers surely already know. But those who only follow the anime will have to find out. You can imagine that Studio Pierrot, the animation house in charge of the series, will give their best in the next episode.

It should be thought that the company will put its best animators in charge to recreate the battle against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and incidentally, highlight the Baryon Mode.

Regardless of what happens in episode 216, the one that follows is already dated. It’s about Ketsui (Determination) and it will premiere on September 26.

It seems that the emotions with this anime are not going to end soon and that well be. All that remains is to be very vigilant.