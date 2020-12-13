First look at Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel: Kamala Khan

One of the next series of the UCM for Disney + shares a trailer making of with unpublished scenes and statements of its protagonist, Iman Vellani.

The last Disney Investor Day 2020 digital event left us with many news about the future of both Marvel Studios and Star Wars, presenting a calendar full of upcoming releases and the first trailers of the series that will arrive at Disney + throughout 2021, such as Witch Scarlet and Vision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Loki. Although we also got a first look at Ms. Marvel, the series that will introduce the teenager Kamala Khan to the UCM, through a making of style trailer with the first scenes of said adaptation and statements by those responsible.

Premiere on Disney + in late 2021

Thus, and as announced a few weeks ago, the young and inexperienced actress Iman Vellani will be the actress in charge of giving life to Kamala Khan, a superhero of Pakistani origin who has achieved high levels of popularity in Mavel comics in recent years and that it is directly related to Captain Marvel. And is that the young Kamala is a great fan of Carol Danvers, in addition to having powers such as the possibility of altering the size of her body at will to hit with great force or an accelerated healing factor.

Taking advantage of the occasion, those responsible have shared the official synopsis of the series: “This new series introduces Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American from Jersey City. A good student, an avid video game player, and a voracious fan-fiction writer, she has a special affinity for superheroes, especially Captain Marvel. Kamala has trouble fitting in at home and at school until she achieves super powers like the heroes she has always admired.

“Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in a cast that also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. The episodes have been directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy ”, they detail from Marvel Studios.

In addition, Marvel Studios has confirmed that we will see Ms. Marvel in Captain Marvel 2, a film scheduled for November 11, 2022. Ms. Marvel will arrive at Disney + in late 2021 on a date yet to be specified.



