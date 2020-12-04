First look at House of the Dragon: the spin-off of GoT

The new Game of Thrones prequel series shares its first concept designs and approximates its start of production date.

Warner Bros. has presented the first two concept arts for House of the Dragon, the new spin-off series as a prequel to Game of Thrones (Game of Thrones) about the Targaryen family, in addition to announcing that filming will begin at some point 2021, on a date yet to be specified. This has been shared by the official account of the series on Twitter, publishing the two images of the dragons that you can see in this news.

Production starts in 2021

Thus, and together with the concise but promising message “Dragons are coming” (“The dragons are coming”), those responsible for House of the Dragon have shared the first two conceptual arts of a pair of dragons that will surely appear at some point in the own series, fantastic animals that will surely have quite a presence in the context of the Targaryens.

Let us remember that a few months ago the first actor of the cast was confirmed with Paddy Considine, who will play King Viserys Targaryen, a close and kind monarch chosen by the lords of Westeros after the death of Jaeherys Targaryen; although as Variety pointed out after its confirmation, “good men are not necessarily great kings.”

This new prequel to Game of Thrones will take us 300 years before the events of the famous television series and will be based on the novel Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin, to explain more about Daenerys’ ancestors. Other books such as A Dance with Dragons and the Rogues tales have also been taken as reference. On the other hand, the showrunner of the series will be Miguel Sapochnik (director of several key episodes of Game of Thrones who will be in charge of the pilot episode) along with Ryan Condal. The new series House of the Dragon is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2022 on HBO.



