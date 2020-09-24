First Location Update to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

The first location update is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Microsoft, making Japan even more realistic within the scope of this update, will bring the update to aviation enthusiasts on September 29.

US-based technology giant Microsoft recently appeared before gamers with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. The simulation game, which has managed to impress aviation enthusiasts with its realism and graphic quality, is now preparing to receive the first location update. The update, which will be released on September 29, will be focused on Japan.

Microsoft shared the details of the first location update coming to Flight Simulator 2020 as part of its newly launched “Tokyo Game Show” events. In the statements made by the company, it was stated that with the update that will be available on September 29, players will encounter a much more realistic Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Himeji Castle and Itsukushima Shrine.

This is how the revamped Tokyo will look like

Undoubtedly, the most impressive feature of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is that it utilizes high resolution photogrammetry technology. This technology ensures that the world in Flight Simulator 2020 is as realistic as possible. The first location update prepared by Microsoft developers for Flight Simulator 2020 takes this technology even further.

With the update to be released by Microsoft on September 29, 6 more airports in Japan will be added to the game. In addition, buildings and bridges across Japan have been redesigned in accordance with Japanese architecture. In addition to all these, virtual pilots will also encounter new landing challenges and reconnaissance flights after the update.

Here are new images from Japan remastered in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020



