First leak from iPhone 13

According to the first leak shared about the iPhone 13, Apple does not intend to use an embedded fingerprint scanner next year. It was also stated that the first iPhone 13 prototype was an ‘advanced’ version of the iPhone 12.

Apple officially launched the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models last month. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are still waiting for the day they will meet with Apple fans. While Apple fans continue to look forward to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the first information about the iPhone 13 started to come.

While no two iPhone 12 models have even been available for sale, you might think it’s too early for a ‘real’ leak about the iPhone 13. However, let us remind you that the first leaks related to the iPhone 12 family appeared in December 2019 and these leaks are consistent with real models. For this reason, it is useful to be suspicious of iPhone 13 leaks, but not to completely turn away.

According to the information provided by a Twitter user named Jioriku, the first prototype of the iPhone 13 consists of an improved version of the iPhone 12. The first information claimed to be final about the device; there will be no fingerprint scanner embedded in the screen. However, for now, these are limited to the iPhone 13 and we need to wait for more.

As you know, Apple has nearly a year to develop the iPhone 13, and a decision may change in the process regarding the embedded fingerprint scanner. Still, we can say that the first information about the iPhone 13 is bad news for Apple fans who dream of using both Face ID and Touch ID.



