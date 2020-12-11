First leak for the new Nubia Red Magic! Here is the design

It looks like Nubia, one of the strongest members of the gaming phone category, will use a color-changing back cover design for Red Magic. The model, understood to be using an electrochromic back panel, was shared in the official account of AnTuTu on Weibo.

First information revealed for new Nubia Red Magic design

Judging by the short video shared on the AnTuTu official Weibo account, the new game phone will have an impressive appearance in terms of design. The electrochromic glass back panel used in the recently introduced Oppo Reno 5 series will also be used in this model. Thanks to this technology, which was previously used by Vivo, the phone is provided in different colors according to the light conditions.

However, for the new Nubia Red Magic, it seems that we will see a transparent structure instead of a color change. Although it does not use the same technology, we were faced with a transparent back cover design in the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition. Again, in the Red Magic 5G model, a special transparent back cover version appeared. Now, with the new electrochromic glass technology, it seems that we will encounter both a color-transitive and a transparent design structure.

Judging by the video, it seems that a button must be pressed to switch to transparent mode on the Nubia Red Magic. This transitional back part, which is also revealed, makes the hexagonal structure we remember from the Red Magic series visible.

In the video statement made on the AnTuTu Weibo account:

“The new technology of the Red Devils (Red Magic) gaming phone has emerged and the back shell looks like it can switch between transparent and color. Are you looking forward to mass production? “An important leak was shared for the new game phone.” In the meantime, let us state that the image we use in the headline belongs to the Nubia Red Magic 5G Transparent Edition.

It is a matter of curiosity about the features of the model that mobilizes the top of AnTuTu’s flagship smartphone list every time it comes out. So what do you think, what kind of features will the Nubia Red Magic, which will appear in 2021?



