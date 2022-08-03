“First Kill: The Vampire Show” Canceled by Netflix After First Season

Netflix cancels “The First Murder” after just one season. The author of bestsellers such as The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue and The Shades of Magic series, Victoria Schwab created The First Murder for Netflix based on her short story of the same name. Sarah Katherine Hook hosts the show as teenage vampire Juliet, a direct descendant of Lilith on her mother’s side, who seeks to commit her first murder in order to earn a place in her vampire family.

When Juliet is looking for her prey, she meets a seemingly naive girl, Calliope “Cal” Burns (Imani Lewis), and they develop an attachment to each other. The situation, however, worsens when it turns out that Cal is a monster hunter from the Guardian Guild. This presents them with a dilemma, as they must choose between continuing their common heritage or pursuing their feelings for each other. Although “First Kill” received mixed reviews, the show was quite popular on Netflix, remaining on the weekly list of the top 10 streamers for two consecutive weeks after its release.

Now, however, Deadline reports that Netflix has decided to cancel “First Kill” after the first season. It was suggested that, despite decent ratings, “The First Murder” could not surpass the number of viewers required by the streaming giant, and also did not reach the mark in some other key points. metrics. In addition, it was pointed out that “The First Murder” lacked the stability of the popular Netflix drama, which negatively affected its fate.

This news comes after a restructuring of the programming strategy in the streamer, which became brutal towards inefficient shows after reporting a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, followed by another 970,000 in the second quarter. Teen-oriented series are particularly hard to survive the bloodbath associated with the cancellation of the service, since in recent months Netflix has turned off some high-profile shows for young people, including “The Great Army,” “Irregulars” and “Handsome Smart.” his final season will air soon. “The First Murder” was the latest to fall victim to content cuts, although its cancellation is clearly more heartbreaking, given that Hook had previously expressed confidence that season 2 of “The First Murder” could take place.