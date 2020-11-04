First information on MIUI 13 is expected this week

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi plans to hold a developer conference in China on November 5-7. This year’s Xiaomi Developers Conference will focus on a variety of areas, from fast charging technologies to new display technologies. According to sources close to Xiaomi, its brand new software MIUI 13 will also be shown for the first time at this event.

Considering that the official MIUI 12 announcement was made in April, the MIUI 13 announcement will not be an official announcement. However, the company will verify the current development status and provide initial details.

Xiaomi’s software development team had previously said that the next generation MIUI 13 user interface will focus on providing animations and super wallpaper feature. Users will be able to create their own super wallpapers. At the same time, other innovations are planned.

In December, the announcement of the Snapdragon 875 on-chip system is expected. This processor is expected to be included in Xiaomi Mi 11. It is stated that this phone will also come loaded with MIUI 13.

Video of the first Xiaomi with MIUI 13 installed

Although not all Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones receive the MIUI 12 update, the company has already begun work on MIUI 13. Based on rumors and activity in the past years, the new version will be released in mid-2021. However, the first video of the MIUI 13 interface hit the internet.

The leaked video shows how the new closing menu works. About a week ago, screenshots of this feature surfaced, and now its video has been seen. Moreover, this was the first leaked video of the UI. We expect more to follow this video. Meanwhile, Xiaomi plans to officially announce its MIUI 13 software later in the year or early next year.

Phones that will receive the MIUI 13 update

In addition, the list of phones that will receive the MIUI 13 update fell on the internet. Interestingly enough, the list includes older phones like Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4. However, for an unknown reason, there is no Redmi 9 series smartphone. The first list looks like this:

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi-Mi Mix 2

Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 4G, Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi-K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A

Redmi 7A

Redmi-6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A

Redmi 5, Redmi 5A

Redmi 4

Redmi-Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi-Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi note 4

Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite

Redmi-Y2

POCO F1

POCO X2

Of course, let’s point out that this list is not yet official. It seems very interesting that the 2016 model Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4, which are not included in the list of phones that received the MIUI 12 update, are included in this list. However, 2019’s Xiaomi Mi 9 or 2020’s popular Redmi Note 9 series does not appear on the list. The Redmi Note 8 series is on the list. In fact, this list may be the list of supported devices currently available to the developers. We expect that we will see newer devices that are not included here when the last list comes out.



