First Information on iPhone SE 3 Revealed

Information about the iPhone SE 3, which will be the successor of the iPhone SE 2020, which Apple released this year and is very popular with its price and size, started to come. The phone is thought to be released in 2022.

A new version of the iPhone SE, the smartphone model of Apple, which came out with its new model this year and gained great popularity with its affordable price, is being developed. Apple, considering not to release a new model for about 2 years, will allegedly sell the iPhone SE 3 in 2022. Although it is known that the phone is still a long time to come out, eventually, information about the device started to come.

The iPhone SE, which first appeared in 2016, made us wait for 4 years for its new model. The company seems to continue with its policy for this series. It is thought that the company, which is preparing to launch the third model of the series in 2022, will apply for the SE model, especially when the iPhone is stuck at the point of sale.

What to expect in iPhone SE 3?

It is thought that the iPhone SE 2022, which will be a more affordable and compact model than Apple’s other models, will continue to use the company’s previous technologies. The most famous of these will be TouchID on the front. It is said that the 2022 model iPhone SEs, which are expected to come with the dual rear camera option we see on the iPhone 11 models, will come with a notchless screen, according to some claims. It is among the information that the phone will appear with a 6.06-inch LCD panel, which can be considered larger compared to the 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2020.

Of course, considering that the phone has been released for 2 more years, we have to wait at least 1 more year for realistic claims. We can predict that the phone, which will probably have the A15 Bionic chipset next year, will be preferred by a large mass. We will keep you informed as new information about iPhone SE 3 becomes available.



