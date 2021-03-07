First information leaked for Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G version

After the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features that appeared in the past days, it was revealed that the model will be released with the name of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G with different features. While it was stated that the 4G and 5G model will be determined according to the country where it will be sold, some features of the model showed themselves.

The information relevant to the models manifested itself in the software review. It was determined that the model received the names ‘courbet’, ‘courbet_global’ and ‘courbet_India’. This means that the model will have different features depending on the region and country where it is sold.

What are the features of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G?

In the information published on the Xiaomiui Telegram channel, it was shared that the model will have different features. It was seen that the model, which was stated to be under development with the model number M2101K9AG, had a 90 Hz FHD + AMOLED display in its features and this information contradicted with the previously revealed LCD screen information.

In the information shared for Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G features, the processor model number SM7125 was included. This means that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G is used. Along with this processor, which can run at 2.3 GHz, 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 64 or 128 GB storage options will also meet the users.

It is stated that the model also has a Samsung GW2 for the camera. This was interpreted that the model will have a 64 Megapixel main camera. It was also stated that the model will have differences in the macro and depth sensor according to the country where it is sold.

It is stated that the model with a 4,250 mAh battery and 33W fast charging support will come out of the box with MIUI 12 or MIUI 12.5 and will have Wi-Fi 5 GHz and Bluetooth 5.1 support.