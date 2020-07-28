First information for Galaxy Note 20 price came

The first claims for the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 20 price revealed itself. The first information about the price of the model to be introduced at the Unpacked event, which will be held on August 5, will be astonishing.

When the resulting prices are analyzed, the new model is expected to meet the users with high price as expected. The model will have different pricing plans with 4G and 5G versions.

Galaxy Note 20 price

Price claims for the new model Note 20, which managed to be on the agenda without being introduced, began to come. When the revealed European prices are analyzed, the 4G supported starting model will meet the users with 999 euro. It is stated that this priced option will be with users with 256 GB of storage.

For the Note 20 model with 256 GB storage and 5G support, there is a price expectation of 1.099 euro. For the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G price, 1.349 euro for 256 GB storage and 1.449 euro for 512 GB storage stand out.

The previous model Galaxy Note 10 price was 949 euro and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus price was 1.099 euro in Europe. It is seen that the new model will come at an initial level of 50 euro more expensive. It is wondered what kind of sales new models will get at these prices.

To remember the Galaxy Note 20 features that will meet users on August 5, the 6.7-inch FHD + Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 60 Hz welcomes us. The processor has information about Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 Plus. The model is expected with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

When we look at the features of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, we see a 6.9 inch WQHD + Dynamic AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. On the processor side, while Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 Plus information shows itself, there are also 256 GB or 512 GB storage options with 12 GB of RAM.



