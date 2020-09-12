First information for fast charging of Huawei Mate 40 series

The fast charger produced for the Huawei Mate 40 models is among the highly anticipated hardware. The Chinese company, which is currently busy with EMUI 11 and HarmonyOS, did not mention the new Mate series at the Huawei Developer Conference 2020 event.

Information from a member named “Digital Chat Station” stirred up Weibo, the so-called social media platform in China. This information applies to both Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus.

How many watts is the fast charger of the Huawei Mate 40 series?

The Mate 40 devices, which are said to come out of the box with EMUI 11 operating system, will not look like Mate 30 models. Because a ring-like camera design will be used in the new series.

The new operating system will be accompanied by the Kirin 9000 processor, which provides better basic features such as GPU Turbo, file sharing, software security and flight mode. The last stop of this processor will be the Mate 40 family.

As can be seen from the image above, the power capacity of the charger produced for the Mate 40 models will be at most 66W. The Watt capacity of this device may be even lower, but there is no such information for now.

It has been claimed that the trio of Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus will be introduced next October. Huawei continues to remain silent on this issue. Finally it was said that this charge is a wired fast charger.

It is not yet clear whether the Huawei Mate 40 family will show up in our country. Do you think the Mate 40 series will be successful despite all kinds of obstacles? We are waiting your comments.



