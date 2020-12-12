First information came for iPhone 13 production

After stock problems for iPhone 12, analysts started to share information about the iPhone 13 production. Drawing attention with many analyzes on the Apple world, Ming-Chi Kuo noted that there will be a big difference between iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

The coronavirus epidemic, which has affected the world, has also made a great impact on the technology world. So much so that some products could not be produced and supplied. The last example of this happened for the iPhone 12. Because the limited number of iPhone 12 stock was quickly exhausted as soon as it went on sale.

iPhone 13 production will not be interrupted

Sharing his analyzes about the future model, Kuo pointed out that the iPhone 12 model is released later due to the virus outbreak. However, he said this would not be the case for the iPhone 13. He stated that the model, which is expected to have the A15 processor, will return to the normal time period of Apple for mass production.

Based on this comment on the production of the iPhone 13, the production process for the iPhone 12 is shown. Because it is known that every new iPhone production, which has become a tradition, starts in September. However, it was pointed out that the promotional event, where production for the iPhone 12 did not start, was also delayed. As a result, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were released on October 23, and the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max on November 13.

With the virus epidemic ending or decreasing next year, it is said that iPhone 13 production and supply will be accustomed. However, there is no clear forecast for the date when the epidemic will end.



