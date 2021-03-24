First in the world: NFT house sold for 515 thousand dollars

Mars House, the world’s first digital NFT house, was sold at a record price. The work, which was prepared last year by the Italian artist Krista Kim, attracted all the attention with its extraordinary numbers.

Mars House was sold as NFT for 288 Ether

Toronto artist Krista Kim challenged the power of NFT as a representative of the Techism movement she founded. Stating that the Mars House project will live digitally forever, the designer stated that he designed this house to create a better world for future generations.

Mars House, which was put up for sale as NFT, was put up for auction on the Superrade platform. An unnamed art lover paid 288 Ether for this digital work. In other words, the artwork was sold for about 515 thousand dollars. In response to this record sale, Krista Kim said the following sentences:

“Conceptually, Mars House was designed for our future AR and Metaverse lifestyle. This is exactly where we are going by making 3D digital NFTs for augmented reality. I want to sit and drink champagne with my friends in Mars House. I dream of holding my Zoom meetings here again. I created this place because this is my dream house. I hope the new owner will like it as much as I do. This house is where art will come in the future. ”

NFT madness continues unabated

Undoubtedly, the month of March was very productive for the spread of NFT. Earlier this month, Gucci began selling digital shoe products starting at $ 17.99. Earlier this week, Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet 15 years ago for $ 2.9 million. Only the following sentence was written in the post: “just setting up my twttr”

At the beginning of the month, the famous artist Banksy’s painting Morons was burned and turned into a digital asset. The physical copy of the work was 95 thousand dollars. Famous entrepreneur Elon Musk announced that he will sell a music as NFT. Non-Fungible Token, which we hear more and more every day, has become a good option, especially for artists.

