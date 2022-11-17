First Impressions of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0: High Speed, Low Resistance

Warzone 2.0 is already here, and while it’s not a brilliant NME verdict (expect it early next week), we managed to spend a few hours getting a glimpse of Activision’s latest life eater. Our initial thoughts were that reducing the time to kill made an already fast multiplayer shooter even faster.

For an inexperienced player—that’s me, I haven’t played Warzone in six months — that means you get a few bullets and eat shit as soon as you see someone, often before you have a chance to put the plan into action. Damage models are the same as in Modern Warfare 2, with additional health bonuses from adding armor to the mix, so knocking someone down with six shots from a pistol or a short burst from an SMG or an assault rifle seems to be the norm here.

These scores also explain my rather terrible goal: as players become more familiar with Warzone 2 and its arsenal, expect the battles to become even shorter and exponentially more deadly.

I like a lot of things: the new Gulag is a highlight. In it, four random dead players fight each other in a 2-on-2 deathmatch, which could theoretically end with all four teaming up to kill a jailed NPC with a minigun, although I’ve never seen that happen. These intense and tactical shootouts promise a second chance to players who can win in the arena.

The Gulag Warzone is pretty tired at the moment, so something more tactical meets all the requirements and means you really need to get involved. Pairing up with a random player, in some cases with a player you’ve just sent to the GULAG, feels like a joke—making machine – and at least it’s a pleasant thrill after being unceremoniously thrown into the landfill.

The new gear system will be controversial: getting your gear now depends on hoping to get one of the few meager gear boxes scattered around the map in the middle or end of the game, or clearing one of the enemy AI strongholds that appear on the map. a map with time. Both of these options involve a lot of risk, but I think the change is a good one: perks are incredibly strong in Warzone, so limiting them makes them feel more like a reward. It also means that people with a sniper rifle will be more likely to set up camps, so watch out for yourself.

The new desolate wasteland of Al-Mazra still smells like a new map, so no one really knows the best places to loot or angles for battle, but every time I land, look around and realize that I’m standing in some place, there is a slight excitement. a perfect recreation of the classic Call of Duty map. I claim that this is the reason I was killed while admiring a skyscraper built entirely like the high-rise building of the original MW2, but there are other multiplayer maps in Al Mazrah for keen CoD fans.

If I have any complaints about the map, it’s that it’s big and dirty. It’s hard to quickly determine where you might be fired from, and every area of interest on the map is full of darkened windows and potential sniper nests. The sight’s glow will help you identify some of the people shooting at you, but most players will just have to die a few times while they work out the safest angles to approach.

The biggest complaints about the game are the unlimited voice chat, which means you can hear enemy players — or, more likely, PS5 players listening to music, unaware that their controller has a built—in microphone – whenever they are near you, which is annoying. especially when you get to the smaller final laps. Also, there’s a backpack game system that seems pretty much out of place, since very few players are actually going to dig into their backpack to grab the right grenades before a fight. For a game focused on keeping you in a prolonged fight, a backpack seems more like a speed bump than a viable tactical option.

Although we didn’t have time to dig into the DMZ, Warzone 2.0 gave us a lot to worry about. We’ll get the full NME verdict on Monday.

Warzone 2.0 can be played on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.