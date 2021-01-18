First images of the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi movie set

Disney and Lucasfilm are building an impressive set in a quiet town in England for the filming of the series starring Ewan McGregor.

The new Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney + already warms up for its filming sometime this year 2021, a production starring Ewan McGregor returning to his remembered role as Obi-Wan in the second film trilogy of the saga. So much so that Disney and Lucasfilm are already finishing building an impressive first set on the outskirts of Little Marlow, England, something that has not been very well received by the residents of such a quiet population. And we already have the first aerial photographs of the colossal set thanks to The Sun medium.

The Obi-Wan series will start filming soon

And it is that after several delays, some due to changes and rewrites of the script and others as a result of the current global pandemic of the coronavirus, finally it seems that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is on the right track; Not in vain, we can already see in images one of the first and imposing sets of the series in the form of a typical desert village from Star Wars and in which we will surely see several of its protagonists parading, such as Obi-Wan himself.

Of course, according to The Sun, the inhabitants of the next population of the set are not very happy with the deployment of Disney, since the set is expected to remain there, at least, for three years, with the consequent going and coming of trucks, cars and many people related to production. “It could create some jobs, but this is a rural area that has always been quiet. The idea of ​​it becoming some kind of intergalactic war zone scares the neighbors, “they assure The Sun.

Recall that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will have six episodes and will be set between Episode III and Episode IV, that is, Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, ten years after the end of the second film trilogy. In addition, it will also have the actor Hayden Christensen, again, as Darth Vader and you could even see little Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

Filming of Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to start this March with a premiere on Disney + in 2022.