First Images from ZTE’s Embedded Camera Phone

ZTE’s smartphone with front camera embedded in the screen, whose existence was officially announced before, appeared in TENAA. Seeing the device in an official institution is a sign that the promotion is near.

Smartphone designs have developed slowly but steadily in recent years. The issue that manufacturers fell the most on design was the screen / body ratio. As you know, manufacturers switched to notches and then perforated screens to offer more screen space to users.

Almost all of today’s flagships have switched to a perforated screen design, resulting in screen / body ratios of over 90 percent. Nevertheless, there is another major design innovation before us to see a screen-to-body ratio of close to 100 percent: the front camera embedded in the screen.

ZTE’s front camera phone embedded in the screen seen on TENAA

Although the idea of ​​the front camera embedded in the screen has been talked about for a long time, it has not been possible to see any other examples except for a few prototypes. Soon, however, ZTE could create a cold shower effect in the industry giants by introducing the world’s first smartphone with an embedded front camera.

Most people expect to see the front camera embedded in the first screen from companies such as Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung. However, a ZTE smartphone that recently appeared on TENAA suggested that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer may soon introduce a smartphone with a front camera embedded in the screen.

Recently, Ni Fei, the head of ZTE, officially announced that the company is working on a smartphone with a front camera embedded in the screen. The images revealed in TENAA show that the smartphone in question may be introduced in the near future. However, there is no official statement yet regarding the date the device will be introduced.



