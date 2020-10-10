First images from Marvel’s new series shared

The Marvel universe ended in an 11-year adventure in 2019. The company, which then turned its plans towards focusing on TV series, is preparing to appear with the Disney Plus service. A new series is added to the series planned to be featured in Disney Plus. M.O.D.O.K., which is frequently featured in Marvel’s comics. character, series will take us to a new adventure.

M.O.D.O.K. TV series appeared for the first time

Under the umbrella of Disney, Marvel has partnered with the Disney Plus service to offer all its productions on a single platform. Although none of the new series have debuted right now, the platform has all of Marvel’s movies and series that have been released so far. With the release of the first series at the end of this year, it seems that there will be a great competition between superhero productions.

M.O.D.O.K. He is an evil character who has psychic powers in comics. He is known as the worst of the comic book universe. The upcoming series will be an animated series, most likely we will see the character in a bad state again. Let’s look at the first images of the series if you wish.

Although sharp lines are used in the drawing style, it seems that we will not see the M.O.D.O.K. We can say that the cruel and bloodthirsty appearance of the character is not much in this series. Still, it would be best to wait while we have little information about the show.



