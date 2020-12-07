First images from Godzilla vs Kong movie!

The first images came for the action movie Godzilla vs Kong, which will meet with the audience in 2021. The film, in which digital platforms for broadcasting rights are very open, will present us the struggle of the two legendary monsters of the silver screen.

First images of Godzilla vs Kong movie

For years, many people had asked Godzilla and King Kong to meet and shared their opinions on it. However, this idea ceases to be a fantasy and becomes a reality in the cinema. The production is basically a sequel to Kong: Skull Island, which was released in 2017, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which was released in 2019. No official promotional video has yet been received for the film in question. However, a few seconds of footage was leaked by a Twitter user.

In the video, we see Godzilla moving from underwater to the surface, and King Kong roaring as usual. New information about the images in the video consisting only of these scenes is expected to increase with the videos to be published in the future.

Warner Bros., the producer of the film, watched for the publication of the film on digital film platforms as well as in movie theaters with the effect of the pandemic. In this direction, companies such as Netflix, HBO and Amazon competed. It was the HBO Max platform that won the rights to the movie, which was worth about 200 million dollars.

If there is no problem, the film, which will be released on May 21, 2021, will feature names such as Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.



