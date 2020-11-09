First image of Tom Holland as Spiderman in Spider-Man 3

The famous actor who plays Peter Parker in the MCU shares the first photo of the filming of the new movie of the arachnid superhero.

Spider-Man 3 is already underway; This was confirmed several weeks ago with the filming of the first exterior scenes in New York City, as well as the arrival of the production team to Atlanta for the interior filming with the presence of its main protagonist, Tom Holland, who was will put you back in the skin of Peter Parker / Spider-Man. And it is that after sharing a video ensuring that he was already reviewing the script of the film, now the actor himself has shared a first photograph of himself dressed in the Spidey suit, encouraging everyone to wear a mask due to the current pandemic situation global by coronavirus.

Spider-Man: Homesick could be his title

Thus, after passing through the Mediterranean coast of our country to record the last scenes of the Uncharted movie (a production that has already finished filming for its premiere next summer), Tom Holland is already in Atlanta filming the third part of individual Spider-Man films as part of the MCU, which could end up being called Spider-Man: Homesick according to the latest leaks.

And photography couldn’t be more witty; so much so that we can see Holland himself wearing the Spidey suit that we saw in the final section of Spider-Man: Far From Home in front of a chroma in an alert position next to the following message: “Put on the mask, I have two … ”This is how the actor encourages everyone to wear a mask to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

Joining Tom Holland will be Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, J.K. Simmons and Tony Revolori, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch in his recurring role as Doctor Strange as Peter Parker’s new mentor along with one of the surprises revealed ahead of time, such as the presence of Jamie Foxx as Elektro after his same role in The Amazing Spider -Man 2 by Andrew Garfield. What other surprises does this third part of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man await us? Will the Spiderverse arrive?



