First Image of Godzilla vs Kong to Contrast Two Legends

A short video was shared from the movie Godzilla vs Kong, which will meet with the audience next year. The leak video shows both monsters ready for battle.

Godzilla vs Kong is unquestionably among the most anticipated action movies of 2021, and now a short footage has been shared from the movie that will bring these two fantasy movie legends together.

Godzilla vs Kong is basically a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which was released in 2019 and Kong: Skull Island, which was released in 2017. However, no official promotional video or trailer has been shared for the film yet. That’s why we still don’t know what Godzilla or King Kong will look like in the movie.

How Godzilla and King Kong will face off is still a big secret

In the video, we see Godzilla, a true fantasy beast, moving under the sea, locked in its target. King Kong is seen roaring as if before Godzilla. Since the video consists of these two images, we haven’t learned any new information about the movie at the moment.

Warner Bros. announced that all of its films to be released in 2021, including Godzilla vs Kong, will be released on HBO Max at the same time as the big screen. Considering that movie theaters are not one of the places frequented by people due to the pandemic, it is not quite a wrong move.

According to Warner Bros.’s statement, Godzilla vs Kong will be available in movie theaters and on HBO Max as of May 21st. However, it should be noted that HBO Max subscribers will have a 1-month period to watch the movie. By the way; In Godzilla vs Kong, we’ll watch two gigantic monsters, as well as names like Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.



