First gameplay of Warhammer 40K: Darktide

The Game Awards 2020 left us the first gameplay of the new game in the Games Workshop universe, a cooperative shooter reminiscent of Left 4 Dead.

Announced during the Xbox Game Showcase last July, until yesterday we had hardly seen Warhammer 40,000: Darktide tidbits, and of course nothing that looked like gameplay. However, The Game Awards 2020 took care of ending the speculation and showed us what this cooperative shooter for four people looks like, which is set in the hive city of Tertium and the 41st millennium of the series. Developed by Fatshark, the same ones who so well represented the Games Workshop universe with Warhammer – End Times: Vermintide and Vermintide 2, there was a special desire to see it in action, as the game gave up on PS4 and Xbox One to get the most out of it. of the PC and the new generation, where it will be exclusive to Xbox Series X, where it will be launched on Xbox Games Pass.

The big difference from Vermintide and the previous Fatshark games lies in the importance of its multiplayer mode. “Above all, it is a cooperative game, an experience for four players that motivates you to work as a team with your friends, or perhaps with friends you have not met yet …”, reads its Steam page, where you can also Read the first details about its plot: “Deep within the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten an overwhelming wave of darkness. A heretical sect known as Admonition wants to take control of the planet Atoma Prime and destroy all its inhabitants. It is in your hands, and in those of your allies in the Inquisition, to destroy the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos ”.



