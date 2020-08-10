First footage of Zack Snyder new design in Justice League

Zack Snyder shares on social networks the first image of the villain of the film, much more monstrous and fearsome than that of the film released in theaters.

Little by little, and with the DC FanDome in the spotlight, director Zack Snyder is unveiling new images of his new version of Justice League, the original film that he had in mind and that he had to abandon in full production due to personal problems As for creative differences with Warner Bros. Thus, after letting us see a first scene of Superman with the black suit and with the promise of presenting new material at the next DC online event, the filmmaker has presented this time the first official image of Steppenwolf, the main villain of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

A very different Steppenwolf

And it is that fans will remember the Steppenwolf from Joss Whedon’s version of Justice League, a villain much more humanized in his appearance, both in the face and in the body. On this occasion, Snyder has opted for a much more monstrous version of the villain; And despite the fact that the resolution of the image is very precarious and there are hardly any specific features, a much more threatening design is glimpsed that has lost all trace of humanity.

“Sorry, it is low resolution, but I have seen it in all its glory in high resolution and it is something to behold,” says Snyder in the post shared by himself. As a curiosity, Steppenwolf will appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League just after the first hour of the film, while in Joss Whedon’s Justice League he already appeared after the first 20 minutes of footage.

We hope to see the first trailer in the form of Zack Snyder’s Justice League as part of the DC FanDome panels, an event in which the director will be present and in which new details are expected to be shared; Perhaps the definitive title of the film? Or the confirmation of whether it will finally be a 4-hour movie or a miniseries? Snyder himself already assures in the comments of said publication that “the piece we made for FanDome is going to amaze you.” All this and much more on August 22.



