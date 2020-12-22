First episode photos and promotional videos

After a long wait, little by little information about The Rookie season 3 has been revealed, but, finally, it shows us a promotional video of the first episode along with new photos. This was the first clip revealed.

In our previous note from The Rookie, we showed you the preview of the first photos with the actor who will be in this new season Brandon Routh. But, now there is much more.

The first episode of season 3 of The Rookie, will be entitled “Consequences”, which does not show the near end of Nolan’s training, but must face a greater challenge.

Nolan must make the decisions he has made in search of the truth, something that could lead to him losing his job in this season 3 of The Rookie. This was the next clip of the new season.

Recall that this season the series will be analyzing police brutality today, where a reform will be sought with different philosophical approaches.

The premiere of season 3 of The Rookie will be next Sunday, January 3, 2021 on ABC television.



