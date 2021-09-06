First electric AMG model introduced: Mercedes-AMG EQS

Mercedes-AMG, one of the first companies that come to mind when it comes to sports cars, introduced its first electric model, the AMG EQS.

Mercedes-AMG, which recently brought the Plug-in Hybrid GT63 S E Performance model together with car lovers, introduced the first fully electric EQS ​​model before the Munich Motor Show.

Mercedes-AMG, one of the first brands that comes to mind when it comes to sports cars, came up with the EQS model, which is quite ambitious in terms of performance.

751 horsepower electric sports car! Here are the Metcedes-AMG EQS specs

The model, which is called EQS53 in the European market, is only available in the USA with the name EQS. Some analysts state that the S63 version of the electric AMG EQS model may also come.

Producing 651 horsepower and 950Nm of torque in standard use, the AMG EQS reaches 751 horsepower and 1018Nm of torque in Race Start mode.

0-100 acceleration time is 0.7 faster than the Mercedes EQS580 model, the AMG EQS can reach 100 km / h in 3.4 seconds.

The vehicle, whose top speed is limited to 250 km / h, has a 107.8 kWh battery, which is also included in other EQS models. Equipped with AMG-specific wiring and cooling system, the battery will have a range of 300 km with a 15-minute charge.

The new model draws attention with its fully variable four-wheel drive technology developed by AMG. The model, which has 5 different driving modes, Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual, offers the opportunity to completely disable the Stability mode.

The company, which wants to experience the AMG sound experience in its electric vehicles, used loudspeakers and subwoofers in the EQS model so that both the driver and pedestrians can hear the powerful engine sound.

The company states that the AMG EQS model has a drag coefficient of 0.23, which is better than the super-aerodynamic standard EQS.