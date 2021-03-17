First details of the OnePlus smartwatch are leaked

With a few days to go before the presentation, the first details of the OnePlus smart watch were revealed in leaks. According to the Indian website PriceBaba, the OnePlus Watch will have a 46 mm body, in addition to IP68 certification of impermeability and resistance to dust. The model will still have 4 GB of internal storage and serves to remotely control the OnePlus TVs, launched from 2019.

Among the functions, the model will have already classic features of this category, including cardiac, sleep and stress monitoring, as well as pulse oximetry measurement – which indicates the oxygen saturation in the person’s blood and is very suitable for monitoring patients with covid-19. Physical activity tracking apps are also confirmed.

The device will also feature Warp Charge recharging technology, which should guarantee a battery week after 20 minutes. There will be two color options: silver and black, with the look yet to be revealed by the manufacturer.

Make a note of it in the agenda!

The OnePlus Watch will be unveiled on March 23, 2021, in an event that will also feature the announcement of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Plus smartphones. The broadcast takes place at noon (Brasília time) on the brand’s official YouTube channel.