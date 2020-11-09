First details of the new Motorola Moto G Pro revealed

Motorola announced the Moto G Pro model, known as the Moto G Stylus in the USA, last February. The first details about the tracker of this smartphone were also shared by the famous sensor Evan Blass. It is stated that the smartphone, currently known as the G Stylus 2021 or G Pro 2021, will have a 6.81-inch Full HD + resolution display. The original G Pro carries a 6.41-inch screen.

It is said that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor will be found at the heart of the smartphone. The original Moto G Pro carries a Snapdragon 665 processor. The processor is expected to be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

It is stated that there will not be much difference in the rear camera system. It is said that the 48-megapixel main camera will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The new Motorola Moto G Pro will have a 16-megapixel front camera and a 4000 mAh battery, just like the current model. It is not yet known whether there will be any changes in the prominent feature of the phone.



