First details for Fortnite PS5, Xbox Series X and S versions

Epic Games; He shared the first details of what awaits Fortnite players on the next generation game consoles PS5, Xbox Series X and S. Those who buy the new generation consoles will be able to experience Fortnite from day one. According to the information given by Epic, some adjustments have been made in the game to take advantage of the new generation consoles.

The split screen mode will run at 60fps on all three consoles. Just like the Xbox One X, it will support 4K 60fps resolution on Fortnite Series X and PS5. In Series S, this support will be limited to 1080p 60fps.

More dynamic visuals await gamers on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The trees and grass will move depending on the surrounding explosions. Improvements will also be made to smoke, liquid and cloud effects in the storm.

Fortnite’s loading performance on consoles is also improved with new generation devices. Thus, players will be able to participate in matches faster. Fortnite will also support the Events function of the PS5, thus making it possible to select the game mode from the home screen. The PS5 version will also support the tactile feedback feature of the DualSense controller.

It is unknown whether the Fortnite PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will support ray tracing from day one. Epic Games activated this technology for the PC version of the game last September.



