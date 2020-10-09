First details about Samsung Exynos 1080 revealed

The follower of Samsung Exynos 980 will appear before users with the name Exynos 1080. A researcher at Samsung shared the first details of the new mobile processor. At this point, it is worth noting that the Exynos 1080 will not be the top class processor option in Samsung’s 2021 portfolio. Vivo will be one of the first companies to use the processor designed for high-end 5G phones. Vivo is expected to include the Exynos 1080 in the X60 model.

Details of the manufacturing process of the Exynos 1080, a 5 nm chipset, are currently unknown. The 5 nm chipsets include the Apple A14 as well as the Snapdragon 875, Kirin 9000 and Samsung-signed Exynos 2100.

Cortex-A77 will be replaced by A78 cores in the Exynos 1080. According to ARM’s figures, the 2.1 GHz A78 will provide 20 percent higher performance than the 2.3 GHz A77 in the same setup. It is not hard to guess that Samsung’s new chip will be faster than the Exynos 980 with A77 core at 2.2 GHz.

On the GPU side, Mali-G78 is the natural choice. Two generations younger than the G76 in the Exynos 980, the G78 is expected to deliver a considerable increase in both performance and efficiency. Note, however, that this depends on the configuration Samsung has chosen.

Information about the Samsung Exynos 1080 was shared by Drs with the director of Samsung’s Semiconductor Research Center in China. Pan Xuebao shared. After this sharing, the official announcement is expected to come soon.



