First concert after Sexting scandal: Behati supports Adam Levine

Behati Prinslu (34) supports her husband? These are difficult times for the model and her partner Adam Levine (43 years old): because several women accuse the Maroon 5 frontman of writing obscene messages. They say he even had an affair with an influencer. Adam had another concert with his band in Las Vegas – Behati was also in the hall!

According to People magazine, Maroon 5 performed on Saturday as part of a fundraising gala organized by former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal (50). At an event in Las Vegas, Adam and his bandmates performed seven songs and were greeted with applause. Behati sat to the left of the stage and watched the show — at one point it seemed that Adam even sang directly to her. However, the frontman didn’t say much between songs.

No wonder Adam got a stage at Shaka’s event, despite all the accusations. After all, the former basketball pro was one of the first who clearly stood behind the musician. In the statement, he called his friend a “good guy” and did not want to condemn him.