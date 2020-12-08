Cyberpunk 2077, the most anticipated game of recent years, is making its debut on December 10, 2020, after numerous delays. We have compiled the evaluations of those who have played the game for the first time, which has been developed since May 2012, when it was announced.

You know the cult series such as GTA, Call of Duty, Skyrim and Fallout, which have years of experience behind them. It is possible to see games that have become such a well-established brand in almost every genre, and to talk about productions beyond their time. Cyberpunk 2077, which created great expectations with its first announcement in May 2012, included its name among these productions before it was released.

Cyberpunk 2077, developed by the Polish-based producer of another legendary game series The Witcher, CD Projekt RED, takes place in a fictional and dark city called Night City, in an alternative future where society and individuals adopt the philosophy of “high technology, low life” as the name suggests. What raises expectations about Cyberpunk 2077 so much is the details of the game.

Night City, a highly detailed city, and uncanny streets await us in the production where role-playing elements will be quite common. We start the game with the story of 3 different characters that we will choose at the beginning, and we get the chance to experience these stories separately in the cyberpunk world and reach different ends as we play. You can check out our content below for more details before proceeding to the comments:

First comments from Cyberpunk 2077 players:

“Those waiting for GTA will be disappointed and will not like the game”

According to the investigation made by Ersin Kılıç, one of the editors of Merlin’s Cauldron, those who played Cyberpunk 2077 should not have GTA-like expectations, because this expectation created by the statements made so far may cause dislike for the game. In addition, there are many details that can be explained in the production according to the details Kılıç conveyed after 20 hours of experience.

Of course, since it is a newly released game, Ersin Kılıç says that there are plenty of bugs in the game and that they will be fixed with an update. According to Kılıç’s review, the game has managed to give the full cyberpunk atmosphere and the back streets of Night City are not safe at all.

“Don’t be fooled by being FPS, Cyberpunk 2077 is a complete RPG game”

According to the review of IGN editor Tom Marks, although the game stands out with its FPS action structure, it actually has a structure where RPG dynamics predominate. Marks also points out that most of the things that can be done in Night City are quality side quests independent of the story:

“At the end of 20 hours, I finished the main story with three different endings, but the impact of my in-game choices on those endings was less than I expected. I rebooted where I last saved it and spent another 20 hours on side missions. I fell in love with the characters, left more marks in Night City and then wanted to end the game again to relive the endings that varied according to my new actions.

After another 45 hours of immersion in the game, I experienced seven different endings. Three of these endings had very different final missions. All five were crazy and highly satisfying. There are still many mysteries to hunt and a lot to do in the game. The more time you spend, the greater your earnings. ”

“There won’t be an open world like this for a long, long time”

PCGamer editor James Davenport did not finish praising the open world structure in the review, except for the bugs in the first version of the game. Stating that especially the city and other buildings around it offer a living world, Davenport explained how long even the small details make the game last longer:

“I loved wandering in the garbage dumps on the outskirts of the city and looking at the beautiful silhouettes from far away. Sometimes fog surrounded Araska, an ancient monument in shape, and you could not even see the tops of the buildings, everything seemed to be painted with a dirty orange color. ”

“The most immersive game world ever”

Sam Loveridge of GamesRadar sums up the only drawback of the game that the main story is shorter than expected, but he also highlights three main advantages. Saying that it is the game with one of the most immersive worlds to date, Loveridge also praises the effect of freedom of choice in the story and battles on the game.

Stating that he has played the game for more than 50 hours, he still has the feeling that he still has a lot to see. In the meantime, he emphasizes that his most important deficiency was bugs.

“The world of Cyberpunk 2077 offers so many possibilities, which damages the experience”

Venturebeat editor Jeff Grubb states that the vast and rich world the game has to offer has raised expectations, and this negatively affects the experience. Stating that most of the possibilities in the game don’t actually make sense, Grubb explains the situation as follows:

“The mega-buildings that make up the silhouette of the city create expectations for the existence of interior spaces that actually do not exist. The limited number of traders highlight an economic system that is not in the game. The lively streets lay the foundation for story-related moments that hardly ever come true. Cyberpunk 2077 is so ambitious that you always expect more, when something is missing it hurts the whole experience. ”

“Cyberpunk is not a target for the dark future, it is something humanity should avoid.”

Statement made by Polygon editor Carolyn Petit, with over 40 hours of experience, focuses more on the world the game offers. According to Petit, this dark future in which the cyberpunk culture is adopted is not presented in the game with the proposal “Humanity will be like this in the future”. It is more like a trailer of what the world will be like in the future if we continue like this, and it actually warns us.

Of course, the origins of cyberpunk culture are much older, and Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt RED actually make a product by taking advantage of trends in popular culture. A large part of those who have been waiting for the game for 8 years were those who previously mastered the cyberpunk culture with literary and cinematic works. However, the majority of those who will play will not be those who have waited in advance, as in GTA 5, but will be those who will hear when they exit and afterwards.

For a fictional world, high-tech, but low-life philosophy may be attractive, but do people need such a dark future? This will be the subject of a completely different article.



