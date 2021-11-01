First Comeback After a Long Vacuum, 2AM Releases Two MVs At Once

2AM released two music videos at once in their first comeback after a long hiatus.

As scheduled, 2AM’s fourth mini album titled ‘Ballad 21 F/W‘ was officially released on Monday (01/11).

This is the first comeback for 2AM since they last released a song as a group in 2014.

Along with the mini album ‘Ballad 21 F/W‘, 2AM also released two music videos entitled ‘No good in good-bye‘ and ‘Should′ve known‘.

The two music videos both starred Kim So Hyun and 2PM’s Junho, with stories that are related to each other.

For those of you who have missed the melodious voices of 2AM members, you can watch their two latest music videos below!