First claim for the launch date of Google Pixel 5a

The name Google Pixel 5a has already been heard in a few rumors this year. A new leak indicates a possible launch date for the smartphone. Famous sensor Jon Prosser announced in his post that the new Pixel Buds headset will be introduced in April and a new Google phone will be introduced on June 11, 2021.

In another post he made later, Prosser stated that the phone in question will be Pixel 5a. Considering the rumors that Google is preparing a foldable phone, the date put forward for the introduction of the Pixel 5a looks a bit more realistic.

No other details about Pixel 5a are given in Prosser’s post. However, in previous leaks, it was stated that the phone will have a similar design to the Pixel 4a 5G and 5. It is said that the phone will come with a 6.2-inch Full HD + screen like the Pixel 4a 5G and the same camera system as the Pixel 5.

Source has confirmed and followed up: The Pixel device coming on June 11th is the Pixel 5a. https://t.co/vBWFomSjvW — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 9, 2021

Nothing concrete is known about the hardware of the Pixel 5a. Still, it seems likely that the smartphone will have at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. At the heart of the phone, it will not come as a surprise to find the yet official Qualcomm Snapdragon 775.

Leaks and rumors about the Google Pixel 5a are likely to increase as the June 11 date Prosser mentions approaches.