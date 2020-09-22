First beta for Microsoft Edge Linux version coming out

Microsoft plans to release a preview version of the Edge browser for Linux next month. After the official announcement of plans for the Edge web browser that will run on Linux earlier this year, Linux users will be able to download a preview of the browser in October.

The preview will be available from Microsoft’s Edge Insider site or via the native Linux package manager. Microsoft does not yet say how many features available in the Windows and macOS versions of Edge can be used in Edge for Linux, but it seems likely that the vast majority of features will also come to this version.

The Linux preview is part of a wider support offered by Microsoft to persuade businesses to use Edge. At the Ignite event held today, Microsoft also announced that it makes it easier for IT administrators to manage the Internet Explorer mode on the Edge. With the help of this mode, businesses will be able to use old sites more securely without having to touch Internet Explorer itself. Microsoft aims to drop support for Internet Explorer 11 across Microsoft 365 apps and services on August 17, 2021, and bid farewell to the web browser next year.

Also, Microsoft is creating a new kiosk mode for Edge that will be previewed soon. Businesses will be able to use this to create a locked browser for kiosks and digital signage.



