First batch of coronavirus vaccine arrives in Los Angeles

On Sunday night, a plane loaded with hope arrived at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at almost 10 at night and brought with it the first batch of vaccines against the coronavirus.

The week in Los Angeles begins with excitement after a few days with many new cases reported and in the middle of a confinement order, but as Governor Gavin Newsom said last week, “there is hope at the end of the tunnel” in the city that has been the epicenter of disease in the state.

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles at LAX. This is a major milestone for science, our country and our community. Thank you to all those who made this delivery possible, and are part of the incredible effort to distribute vaccines around the world. pic.twitter.com/KUnjSFrTyS — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 14, 2020

A tweet posted by LAX at 9:54 a.m. Sunday shows a FedEx delivery company airplane unloading the first batch of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccines.

“The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Los Angeles through LAX. This is a great achievement for our science, our country and our community ”, says the message from the air terminal on the social network.

Recently, Governor Gavin Newsom presented the first phase of the distribution plan of 300,000 doses and who will receive it first according to the established priority.



