First baby with antibodies to covid-19 is born in the USA

A woman from Florida, United States, gave birth to the first baby with antibodies against covid-19 registered. The information was disclosed in a scientific article, not yet peer-reviewed. The authors and doctors, Paul Gilber and Chad Rudnick, say that the mother is a frontline worker to fight the disease and received the first dose of Moderna’s vaccine in January this year.

In three weeks after immunization, a girl was born, described by doctors as healthy. According to the pair, vaccination of mothers against diseases such as flu and diphtheria also ensures the protection of newborns. This happens through the passage of antibodies through the placenta.

“Similar protection to newborns would be expected after maternal vaccination against SARS-CoV-2. There is an urgent and significant need for research on the safety and efficacy of vaccination against covid-19 during pregnancy,” said the doctors, who they asked other researchers to conduct studies with records of indirect immunization by pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Effectiveness of indirect immunization

Vaccines against influenza and diphtheria are already proven effective when it comes to indirect immunization of babies. However, information is still scarce in the case of covid-19. In the study, the authors declare that they still do not know the degree of protection or even the amount of antibodies that a baby needs to develop immunity against covid-19.

Fortunately, this is not the first research that aims to protect babies through maternal vaccination. An Israeli study, published on Tuesday (16), also pointed to the presence of antibodies via the placenta in women who received the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.