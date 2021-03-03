First AMD B550 motherboard with Thunderbolt 4 support

Thunderbolt is a technology developed by Intel that allows many connectivity options. Thunderbolt 3, which has been used in many products in the past years, is gradually being replaced by the 4th generation. Thunderbolt 4 support is also among the newly introduced ASUS ProArt B550 features. This motherboard was the first with Thunderbolt 4 support as well as the first AMD product with this support.

Thunderbolt technology enables traditional Type-C ports to have more bandwidth.

ASUS ProArt B550 features with Thunderbolt 4 support

The Z590 series motherboards, which are planned to be introduced with Intel’s 11th generation Rocket Lake-S family, already have Thunderbolt 4 support. However, these motherboards have not yet been released. What makes ASUS ProArt B550 special is that it is the first AMD product to support Thunderbolt. Moreover, this support is provided by the B550 series, which is considered to be the middle class, unlike the X570.

The Creator series developed by Asus focuses more on professionals rather than gamers. According to Videocardz, the most striking detail among the ASUS ProArt B550 features is that it has two Type-C inputs with Thunderbolt 4 support. In this way, it is also possible to transfer images with DisplayPort via Type-C input.

Thunderbolt 4, which was first used in notebooks with Tiger Lake processors, which was introduced last year, is preferred in more and more products. Supporting Ryzen 5000, 4000G and 3000 series processors, the motherboard has memory support at high speeds. On the connection side, 2.5 Gb ethernet support is included.

ASUS will also add the Z590 series motherboard to the ProArt family. It is possible for Thunderbolt 4 support to come to notebook computers with AMD processors. However, there is no information yet on how Intel technology finds support in AMD products.